Weather Week: Sunny, Quiet Spring Weather on Tap

Spring typically brings pretty tumultuous weather for the Houston area. There are periods of beautiful, even cool days, much like we saw over the past weekend. And there are times when you think Noah might come sailing by on his ark. We saw a little of that Friday night.
This week's forecast is a bit of a departure from the last few weeks' upheaval.
Monday and Tuesday look pretty lovely with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures, in the 50s on Monday, will begin to creep up as the week goes on and warm, humid air pushes in off the Gulf. Expect a low in the upper 60s overnight Tuesday.
Wednesday brings a slight chance of rain, perhaps 20 percent overnight into Thursday as another front moves through. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. Thursday things should clear out and both Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.
We are watching forecasts into next weekend as another more substantial front moves our direction by late Friday or Saturday, but, at the moment, it is going to be beautiful, spring weather in Houston, and not the weird, roller coaster variety, but the sunny, dry and pleasant kind.
