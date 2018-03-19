Weather Week: More Spring, More Pollen in the Forecast

If you blinked (and lived south of The Woodlands) you might have missed the rain Houston received over the weekend. It wasn't much, but we were blanketed with clouds that kept it relatively cool albeit pretty muggy. This week will be similar to last week, but slightly warmer. Still, there will be plenty of sun and milder temperatures.

A series of cool fronts has dodged the entire area, but a Pacific front will push through the region by Monday. The temperatures won't drop dramatically, but it will bring with it much drier air. Expect Monday to be sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s, with perhaps a 40-degree temp north and west of town.