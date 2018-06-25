 


Enjoy the sunshine. We're about to get a bunch of it.
Photo by Geoffrey Lyon

Weather Week: Welcome Summer One and All

Jeff Balke | June 25, 2018 | 6:00am


Last week brought the rain and some remarkably "cool" temperatures for June in Houston. But, all the fun (and anxiety and umbrellas) will disappear and summer will reassert itself with significant force.

Houston is sitting on the edge of a high pressure system and all the rain has made the ground nice and damp. That combination means lots of heat and a ton of humidity. Expect temperatures through midweek to reach the low and middle 90s with high humidity. If you were planning a trip to the gym for the specific purpose of getting a steam, you may only need to walk outside.

Like most summer days in Houston, there is always a chance that afternoon heating mixed with warm, moist air from the Gulf will create some afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm or two. But, chances will remain pretty low overall — 10 to 20 percent.

By Thursday, there is the slightest increase in rain chances, but if you want the precipitation, don't get your hopes up. We're talking maybe 25-30 percent instead of 20.

Overall, the forecast is going to be hot, sunny and steamy for the remainder of the week.

As to the tropics, they are quiet and are expected to remain that way for the foreseeable future. Atlantic Hurricane Season does't really ramp up until mid-July, but we'll keep an eye on it as always.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

