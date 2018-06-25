Weather Week: Welcome Summer One and All

Enjoy the sunshine. We're about to get a bunch of it.

Last week brought the rain and some remarkably "cool" temperatures for June in Houston. But, all the fun (and anxiety and umbrellas) will disappear and summer will reassert itself with significant force.

Houston is sitting on the edge of a high pressure system and all the rain has made the ground nice and damp. That combination means lots of heat and a ton of humidity. Expect temperatures through midweek to reach the low and middle 90s with high humidity. If you were planning a trip to the gym for the specific purpose of getting a steam, you may only need to walk outside.