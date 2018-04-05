Weather Weekend: A Little Rain, A Lotta Sun

This might be your last weekend to get out and see the wildflowers, so take advantage of the beautiful weather.

If you were fortunate enough to be outside for even a few minutes on Wednesday, you may have wondered where you were or what time of the year it was. With high temperatures hovering the lower 70s with breezy conditions and blue skies, it felt more like early November in Houston or pretty much any time of the year in San Diego.

As has been the case the past month, spring is asserting itself, alternating between cloudy, muggy and/or rainy, and sunny, cool and beautiful. Wednesday was the latter and Thursday will be as well. As we get toward the weekend, we're going to get a dose of both.

Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be sticky, but generally overcast. By Friday night and into early Saturday, a cool front will approach and bring some rain and potentially a thunderstorm. This has been our weather pattern the last month-plus and it is typical of southeast Texas in March and April.