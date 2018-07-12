Weather Weekend: The Heat and Dust Cometh

The Saharan dust heading for Houston might not look this dramatic, but it's going to be annoying never the less.

Weather in many cities can be monotonous. Phoenix is hot and dry. Seattle is gray and drizzly. And while Houston may not have that level of consistency to its weather, there is a rhythm that anyone who has lived here a while recognizes, particularly in summer. It goes something like this: Muggy morning becomes hot midday followed by rain showers in the afternoon and a steam room-like early evening. Repeat as necessary.

We have entered that portion of your Houston summer schedule, so get ready.