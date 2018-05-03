Weather Weekend: There Will Be Mugginess

It's probably warm enough for your dog to take a dip right now, but after the weather we have coming, you'll be in the pool too.

It's been so pleasant around here lately, it's easy to forget we are already in May and summer is closing in fast. The reminders have been here this week, however, and they will only continue to increase as we move deeper into the month. That starts this weekend with a rather uncomfortable if somewhat bland forecast.

Thursday through most of Saturday will be pretty much carbon copies of one another. Expect mostly cloudy conditions — you might sneak a peek at the sun on occasion, but clouds will dominate — with a lot of warm, humid air flowing in off the Gulf. Sad to say it, but it is going to be sticky out there with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. The clouds will help to keep temperatures a few degrees lower than they'd get under the heat of the sun, but mostly, it will be kinda gross.

On Saturday, a cool front is expected to move through. Timing at this point is speculative, but it won't matter much for us in terms of Saturday's weather. It might cool things down slightly in the nighttime hours, but only slightly.

By Sunday, we'll see some clearing and somewhat drier weather, but the front isn't going to chill us down. In fact, it could push 90 degrees on Sunday and be prepared for sunny and hot weather early in the work week. For those of you with swimming pools, this means you probably only have a few more weeks before they are plenty warm enough to enjoy again. For the rest of you, get your air conditioners checked.

