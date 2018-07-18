 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
It was fun watching Alex Bregman in the home run derby, but it's over. Throw us a bone, sports.
It was fun watching Alex Bregman in the home run derby, but it's over. Throw us a bone, sports.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Welcome to the Most Boring Week in Sports

Jeff Balke | July 18, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

It happens every year. Maybe people in the world of sports want a vacation. Maybe it's just timing. But, in mid July, the world of sports (at least in America) come to a screeching halt. And it's boring as hell.

The undisputed most exciting time in sports is October. Baseball is in the throes of the playoffs. Football (both college and pro) are deep into their first months of the season. Training camps open in the NBA and the NHL is just getting its season going. Even the PGA tour is still going and NASCAR has Talladega.

Then, there's July. It starts off well with the drive to the MLB All-Star game and trading deadline, plus the opening of NBA free agency. It ends well too with the second half of baseball and the opening of NFL training camps. But, right now, bupkis. For sports fans, it's torture.

Of course, there is the mid-summer classic in baseball and the ESPYs (giant eyeroll), but nothing important is happening. Even in soccer, fans are struggling through post-World Cup malaise. I mean, tennis just had Wimbeldon, NASCAR Daytona and the PGA Open Championship doesn't get started until this weekend (but, then again, so does baseball).

Look at the most exciting happenings in major sports:

NFL - nothing
NCAA - nada
NBA - sorta free agency, but not really
NHL - who cares right now?

Listen, sports. We need to do something about this. You can't tell me that every single one of you is taking the week off to watch the home run derby or see who wins Best Jockey at the ESPYs. Figure it out. Move things around. Start some kind of contest where you perform feats of strength. Bring back the Battle of the Network Stars if you have to, just get on it. What are we supposed to do this week, talk to people? And even so, about what? You're killing us.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >