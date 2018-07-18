Welcome to the Most Boring Week in Sports

It happens every year. Maybe people in the world of sports want a vacation. Maybe it's just timing. But, in mid July, the world of sports (at least in America) come to a screeching halt. And it's boring as hell.
The undisputed most exciting time in sports is October. Baseball is in the throes of the playoffs. Football (both college and pro) are deep into their first months of the season. Training camps open in the NBA and the NHL is just getting its season going. Even the PGA tour is still going and NASCAR has Talladega.
Then, there's July. It starts off well with the drive to the MLB All-Star game and trading deadline, plus the opening of NBA free agency. It ends well too with the second half of baseball and the opening of NFL training camps. But, right now, bupkis. For sports fans, it's torture.
Of course, there is the mid-summer classic in baseball and the ESPYs (giant eyeroll), but nothing important is happening. Even in soccer, fans are struggling through post-World Cup malaise. I mean, tennis just had Wimbeldon, NASCAR Daytona and the PGA Open Championship doesn't get started until this weekend (but, then again, so does baseball).
Look at the most exciting happenings in major sports:
NFL - nothing
NCAA - nada
NBA - sorta free agency, but not really
NHL - who cares right now?
Listen, sports. We need to do something about this. You can't tell me that every single one of you is taking the week off to watch the home run derby or see who wins Best Jockey at the ESPYs. Figure it out. Move things around. Start some kind of contest where you perform feats of strength. Bring back the Battle of the Network Stars if you have to, just get on it. What are we supposed to do this week, talk to people? And even so, about what? You're killing us.
