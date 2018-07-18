Welcome to the Most Boring Week in Sports

It was fun watching Alex Bregman in the home run derby, but it's over. Throw us a bone, sports.

It happens every year. Maybe people in the world of sports want a vacation. Maybe it's just timing. But, in mid July, the world of sports (at least in America) come to a screeching halt. And it's boring as hell.

The undisputed most exciting time in sports is October. Baseball is in the throes of the playoffs. Football (both college and pro) are deep into their first months of the season. Training camps open in the NBA and the NHL is just getting its season going. Even the PGA tour is still going and NASCAR has Talladega.

Then, there's July. It starts off well with the drive to the MLB All-Star game and trading deadline, plus the opening of NBA free agency. It ends well too with the second half of baseball and the opening of NFL training camps. But, right now, bupkis. For sports fans, it's torture.