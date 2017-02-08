menu

What is Going On With Houston's Winter-That-Isn't?

Texans Can Make It to the Super Bowl, Just After They Leave the Texans


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

What is Going On With Houston's Winter-That-Isn't?

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Jeff Balke
It's always a good time for a margarita, but especially when it's 85 degrees in February.
It's always a good time for a margarita, but especially when it's 85 degrees in February.
Courtesy of Molina's Cantina
A A

If you were in Houston for the Super Bowl last week, you probably thought, "Man, this Houston winter weather is spectacular!" You would have been right. One of the paybacks for the long, brutal summer months is a pleasant, mild winter. But, for Houstonians, there has been some grumbling over the unseasonably warm weather of late. In fact, it's been a warm year and that includes the winter.

In 2016, the city of Houston was approximately 1.5 degrees warmer than normal according to a nifty little tool on the New York Times website that provides measurements for such things to help remind us of that whole global warming thing. That includes multiple record high temperatures in November and December. Eric Berger at SpaceCityWeather.com noted in a blog post Tuesday that Houston has already had 12 80-degree days this winter. The record is 17 and we still have the entire month to go.

With forecast highs expected to reach into the upper 80s over the next two days, the record will be in our crosshairs.

Most of us who live south of the Mason-Dixon understand the deal we make for not having to shovel snow, but this is getting pretty ridiculous. We're talking 10 to 20 degrees above normal ridiculous. And it looks like at least a couple more days of weather more like late spring than the end of winter are on the horizon for this weekend. After that, expect some rain followed by a cool front that may get temperatures back into normal-for-Houston-winter territory (highs in the upper 60s).

So, if you happen to notice your azaleas blooming a month earlier than normal or the return of bugs typically reserved for late April, don't think you are hallucinating. This is happening, people of Houston. Best just to get a frozen margarita, put on some shorts and flip flops and make the best of it.

Jeff Balke
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >