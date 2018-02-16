Who Are The No-Brainer Future Houston Sports Hall of Famers?

Three names are in, but there are many, many more worthy names to come.

As celebrations for a city go, the Houston Sports Awards last week was top notch, and it was capped off with an announcement that will further weave the city's rich sports history into its fabric as the Houston Sports Authority announced the formation and construction of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

Physically, the Hall of Fame experience will be blended into the GreenStreet area of downtown Houston, near the House of Blues, with LED displays showing snippets of Houston's sports legends and their feats, and culminating in an actual 3,500 square foot structure where the Hall itself will reside. The inaugural class will be comprised by the three 34's — Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Those three are about as easy as selections can get. They're probably the three most mythical, revered sports figures in the history of this city (with a few current and recent athletes making strong bids to get into the argument). There hasn't been any clarity on criteria for future selections (nor does there need to be, I like debate), but I feel like, when it comes to defining a "Hall of Famer" that it's a little like former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's definition of pornography — "I shall not attempt to further define it... I just know it when I see it."