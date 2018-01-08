Cougars Go All-In on the Baylor Way of Winning Football Games

The Houston Cougars decided to go all in on the #MeToo movement this weekend, announcing the addition of former Baylor assistant coaches Kendal Briles and Randy Clements to the football team’s coaching staff on Saturday morning. Of course, UH is going all in on the movement by hiring two men who were part of a staff that apparently looked the other way in a sexual assault scandal involving players on the Baylor football team. But hey, what’s a little sexual assault if the offense gets better?

The Cougars flirted with this madness after Tom Herman’s departure for Texas. Art Briles, the man who oversaw the hell-scape created by his football players, was supposedly considered as a replacement for Herman. Lane Kiffin, not necessarily known for his moral restraint, was also supposedly interviewed for the job. The Cougars instead opted to hire Major Applewhite, Herman’s offensive coordinator, as the head coach because continuity is the most important factor.

It’s no secret to anyone who watched UH football this past season that the offense struggled. The team went through three quarterbacks. It struggled to establish a run offense. The passing game was hit and miss. After struggling for half of the season, the team went all in on quarterback D’Eriq King and trying to recreate what the offense did under Greg Ward, Jr., which had everything going through the quarterback, including the running game.