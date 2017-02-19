What's Up With That Houston-Dallas Bullet Train, Anyway?

Matt Chase

Houston and Dallas are 239 miles away from one another on a map and perhaps further than that, culturally speaking. Driving between the metropolises has never been enjoyable, and flying such a short distance is quick but impractical. A high-speed rail line would give another option, and that's exactly what Texas Central wants to install.

For several years, the rail company has sought financing and approval for a high-speed Houston-to-Dallas rail line, though it has run into several obstacles along the way. Here's a roundup of our coverage of the proposed high-speed rail line.

Photo of the N700 bullet train, courtesy of JR Central

Houston-to-Dallas Bullet Train's Start Date Pushed Back Again

The highly anticipated and controversial Houston-to-Dallas bullet train line has been delayed once again. Yep, that's right. Texas Central Partners, the private company that plans to construct a high-speed rail line that will zip passengers between Houston and Dallas on trains departing every 30 minutes, has sort of announced that the line's start date has once again been delayed by a year.

On the Line: Will the Houston/Dallas Bullet Train Revolutionize Texas or Divide It Forever?

On a hot day in 1991, Nancy Beddingfield stood on her front porch watching a stranger in a suit maneuver his car up the dirt drive of the Busy B Ranch, plumes of red dirt flying up behind him. He parked and strode up the rest of the driveway to her house, built on the edge of her sprawling ranch just outside of Jewett, a small town of about 1,100 residents situated on rolling plains almost exactly midway between Dallas and Houston in Central Texas.

Beddingfield, a petite woman who holds herself so ramrod straight that she seems tall, wasn’t going to make it any easier for the man. She greeted him and waited.

Trump Team Puts Texas High-Speed Rail on To-Do List

The controversial Houston-to-Dallas bullet train project might be getting a little love – in the form of funding and support – from President Donald Trump. That's right, Trump may oppose many people, projects and places, but apparently he's open to the idea of the high-speed rail line that Texas Central Partners has been working to build using private money.

Fight Over Texas Bullet Train — and Eminent Domain — Heads to Washington

In the four years since Texas Central Railway unveiled plans to link Dallas and Houston with the country's first bullet train, officials with the private company have talked a lot about how quickly the line will whisk travelers between two of the country's largest, fastest-growing urban areas, about how darn Texan the early investors are, and about the stellar safety record of the Japanese rail technology they'll be using.

Houston-to-Dallas Bullet Train Company Gets New CEO, Delays Rail Line

Texas Central Partners, the company intent on building a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas in the next few years, has once again gotten itself a new CEO. Just 16 months after taking the helm from Robert Eckels, Tim Keith is out (as CEO; he becomes president) and Carlos Aguilar is in, according to a Texas Central news release.

