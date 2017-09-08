From Churches to the Cajun Navy, Here's Where You Can Volunteer For Harvey Relief

Non-profits and churches need volunteers all across the Houston area. Photo by Jack Gorman

Two weeks after Hurricane Harvey dumped one of the largest rainfalls ever recorded in U.S. history, relief efforts are still underway across the Houston area. We have already offered extensive lists on how you can donate, but for those who want to volunteer, here are some organizations in need of help.

The Cajun Navy and Cajun Army, the volunteer groups of rescue workers who formed in Lousiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, have pivoted from rescue to relief efforts in Texas. The organizations are seeking medical supplies, nonperishable foods, cleaning and hygiene products, baby supplies and demolition tools to donate across Texas from Port Arthur to Houston. Anyone interested in donating should send an email to supplies@cajunnavyrelief.com.

Here's where you can volunteer:

INNER LOOP

BakerRipley needs volunteers nearly every day and at every hour to help with relief efforts at NRG Park.

Sojourn Church has four locations within the 610 Loop and is asking for volunteers at all of them – Montrose, the Heights, Spring Branch and the Galleria.

Houston Baptist First needs volunteers for its home relief teams.

Redemption Church needs help for house cleanup crews.

The Bridge Montrose church is seeking volunteers for long-term recovery efforts.

City Life Church has spots open now for cleanup crews.

NORTH

Houston Northwest Church and Champion Forest Baptist Church need volunteers to “mud out” homes.

Bayou City Fellowship is seeking crews for Harvey cleanup .

Church Project is asking volunteers to sign up.

New Life Church is asking volunteers to look for opportunities on its Facebook page.

Christ Community Church wants people for its C3 response teams.

MET Church needs bodies for Harvey cleanup. Volunteers (ages 12 and older) can be at 12851 Jones Saturday at 8 a.m. to help.

Cypress United Methodist Church needs volunteers for teams every morning at 9:00 to fix homes.

WEST/SOUTHWEST

The Fellowship church is looking for “muck out” volunteers.

Real Hope Community Church is asking volunteers to join its Relief Team Facebook page.

Westbury Baptist Church is asking volunteers to email them ASAP.

The Grove Church will be out in Fort Bend Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at noon.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers at Mamie George Community at 111 Collins in Richmond by 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Clear Lake Islamic Center is looking for volunteers to clean houses.

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST

Bay Area Church has spots open for crews cleaning homes right now.

Clear Creek Community Church is asking for volunteers at its campus in League City on Saturday at 8 a.m. and again Sunday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

OneLife Church needs workers for its cleanup crews.

Acts Community Church is seeking volunteers for cleaning houses, transporting furniture and people and distributing goods

ALL OVER

(These organizations will send volunteers to areas as they see fit.)

Islamic Society of Greater Houston

Samaritan’s Purse

Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

Team Rubicon

Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster

