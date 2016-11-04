menu

Who Painted a Swastika on Poor Sam Houston Last Night?

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11:35 a.m.
By Craig Malisow
Who does this?EXPAND
Who does this?
Photo by Craig Malisow
Some emotionally stunted a-hole (or possibly a-holes) spray-painted a swastika, fangs, teardrop tattoos and the words "blood" and "oil" on the giant busts of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Sam Houston, and Stephen Austin that overlook I-45 near I-10.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred overnight; a man walking his dog near the "Mount Rush Hour" monument at 1400 Elder Street Friday morning saw the damage and, presumably after recovering from a Planet of the Apes-like meltdown, sent a picture to the Houston Chronicle.

Not that vandalizing someone's artwork is ever acceptable, no matter how gaudy, derivative, or ridiculous the art may be, but the bandit behind this defacement wasn't even clever. What is writing "oil" on Honest Abe even supposed to indicate, other than, "Hey, Houston, I'm a giant, anonymous douchebag"?

Way to go, dick.  Now people with actual jobs have to clean up after you.

