Why Are You Reading This When You Should be Voting?

The Pantsuit Nation Turns Out for Hillary Clinton on Election Day Morning


Why Are You Reading This When You Should be Voting?

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 10:37 a.m.
By Craig Malisow
It's time! Come on down to votet
It's time! Come on down to votet
Margaret Downing
The Harris County Clerk's Election Division expects between 450,000-500,000 people will vote today, and while no stampedes, overcrowding, or riots have been reported yet, the day's still young, and you should probably not wait until the last minute.

"Hopefully we'll see a steady line across, throughout the day, and not necessarily a bottleneck at the end," Harris County Clerk Voter Outreach Director Hector Deleon tells the Houston Press.

About 427,000 people voted on the 2012 election day, and 442,000 in 2008, Deleon says. To put it another way for all you statistics-lovers: 65 percent of all voters in the 2012 election voted early; 63 percent voted early in 2008. (Early voting this year broke the record, suggesting that Harris County voters are either extremely responsible, or just really, really hate standing in lines on a Tuesday).

Here's a tip: Lines weren't long at Cloverland Community Center
Here's a tip: Lines weren't long at Cloverland Community Center
Margaret Downing

"The trend is probably going to continue. The question is, what the percentage is going to be," Deleon says, adding, "Overall, we're having a higher turnout."

Deleon also says that, despite all the concern over voter ID requirements, there haven't been any problems.

"We're having a large turnout among all groups, and people are prepared," Deleon says.

Now go vote, dangit.

Lines were out the door this morning at Hightower High School in Fort Bend County.
Lines were out the door this morning at Hightower High School in Fort Bend County.
Margaret Downing

