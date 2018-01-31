Will Houston Have Another Freeze Before Winter is Over?

Over the past 12 months, Houston has seen more than its fair share of anomalous weather. From Hurricane Harvey's record flooding to an early-December snow to a January freeze that kept temps below 32 degrees for around 36 hours and left frozen rain intact on shadowy roof gables for several days, we've had a lot of odd-for-Houston (and, in the case of Harvey, anywhere) weather.

As we approach what is the winding down of winter in Houston, no doubt you are starting to wonder if we are nearly done with the cold stuff. First, let's start with the immediate future.

Beautiful, sunny and cool weather should about for most of the week in the area. By Thursday, clouds should begin to build ahead of a cold front. There is a modest chance of rain over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, but no significant amounts are expected. Mainly, it will be kind of rainy and gross, an unfortunate forecast for the opening weekend of Galveston Mardi Gras.