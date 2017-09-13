menu

With Mosquito Threat Growing, Harris County Begins Aerial Sprays

Harvey's Floodwaters Contaminated With Nasty, Dangerous Bacteria


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

With Mosquito Threat Growing, Harris County Begins Aerial Sprays

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.
By Joseph Fanelli
Aerial sprays for mosquitoes will cover about 600,00 acres of Harris County.
Aerial sprays for mosquitoes will cover about 600,00 acres of Harris County.
Map courtesy of Harris County Public Health
A A

With standing water and piles of debris from Hurricane Harvey creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the Harris County Public Health Department has authorized the aerial spraying of Dibrom, an EPA-approved pesticide, over 600,000 acres of the county starting Thursday.

“About 10 to 14 days after a flood like this, you’re going to have an increase in mosquito activity,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the executive director of the public health department, in an interview with the Houston Press on Tuesday. “We’re already seeing it.”

The county has been “aggressively ground spraying” for mosquitoes since last week, Shah said, but with the increased risk of mosquitoes, has authorized C-130 cargo planes from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing in San Antonio to drop Dibrom along Harris County’s north and southern borders.

Dibrom is the trade name of a chemical called Naled, which has been approved by the EPA since 1959 and has been used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after floods and hurricanes in the past. The insecticide caused some nervousness, though, in the United States after the European Union banned the substance in 2012, citing unhealthy side effects on aquatic life and humans who inhale the chemical or come into direct contact with it.

Upcoming Events

But the CDC has said Naled is only dangerous in concentrations much higher than licensed professionals use during sprays. A 2008 study from the American Mosquito Control Association found that residents who lived in an area that was aerially sprayed did not have higher levels of Naled in their system after sprays.

Naled, though, has been reported to kill bees so beekeepers in affected areas should cover hives before spraying begins Thursday.

Harris County’s health agency said residents concerned about the spray should stay indoors during the flyovers, which could last several days.

Joseph Fanelli
Joseph Fanelli is a reporting fellow at the Houston Press with an interest in education, crime and eccentric people everywhere.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >