Woman Beaten in River Oaks Parking Lot Over Alleged Affair, Guard Says

Houston police say the assault took place outside this building at 3355 W. Alabama. Screengrab/Google Earth

Houston police say they are continuing to investigate an assault that occurred at a high-profile River Oaks attorney’s office building Saturday night, sending a woman to the hospital with lacerations and possible broken ribs.

Although the security guard at the offices says the victim told him her attacker was the wife of prominent divorce attorney Bobby Newman, police have yet to make any arrests and Newman himself declined to comment on the altercation. Police say the victim hasn't identified her attacker to them.

“At this point in time, it's incumbent on her to talk to investigators if she would like to pursue this further,” Houston Police Department spokesman Kese Smith said.

Rigoberto Haroldson, a security guard at 3355 West Alabama, said he was sitting at his desk in the lobby of the building around 9 p.m. Saturday when he saw a woman exit the lobby and walk outside, just as a vehicle pulled in. Moments later, he said he heard a woman screaming and ran outside to investigate.

In the parking area, Haroldson said he saw a woman beating the woman he had just seen leave the building.

“The attacker's back was towards me and I saw the victim on the [ground], curled up in a ball, and the assailant was kicking her in the back, towards the rib area,” Haroldson said.

As the woman continued the assault, Haroldson said he heard her yelling.

“She was screaming about an affair between the victim and her husband,” Haroldson said.

The guard said when he asked what was going on, the attacker got in her car and fled the scene – but not before threatening to kill the victim. Haroldson said he called 911 and helped the victim into the lobby. He said she appeared dazed, had a laceration on her forehead and sustained injuries to her ribs.

Haroldson said while police were en route, the woman told him not to tell anyone about the attack and said repeatedly that she needed to call “Bobby Newman.” Newman's law firm, Lilly, Newman and Van Ness, is located on the fourth floor of 3355 West Alabama. Newman has worked high-profile divorce cases including that of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

After a friend of the victim, police and medical personnel from the Houston Fire Department arrived and began asking questions, Haroldson said the victim disclosed who beat her.

“When the police asked her who it was who attacked her, I was present – her friend, the medical team and police were present – when we all heard her say the name Lily Newman.”

Lillian Newman is the wife of Bobby Newman, Harris County marriage records state. Multiple attempts to reach Lillian Newman were unsuccessful. Reached at his office Tuesday afternoon, Bobby Newman said, “I'm aware of an altercation that took place, but I'm really not wanting to comment on any of this.”

Smith, the police department spokesman, confirmed that officers responded to an assault at the address on Saturday evening. Smith said the report officers wrote states the victim told a witness who her assailant was, but declined to tell police who attacked her.

Smith said firefighters transported the victim to the hospital with possible broken ribs, and detectives have reached out to the victim for additional information about the beating.

Haroldson said his company has given security camera footage, which he believes should have captured the assault, to the police.

