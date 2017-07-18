Rabid Bat Bites Woman in Parking Garage Near Buffalo Bayou Park
Parking garages don't need any more reasons to be eerie, but one Houston woman just added getting bit by a bat to the list.
While walking in her apartment's sub-level parking garage along Memorial Drive near Buffalo Bayou Park, a woman says a rabid bat bit her on the hand, KHOU reported.
"It was about the size of a frog, and I felt it hit my hand, and I flung it away,” Katie Koenig told KHOU.
After snapping some pics of the bat, Koenig said she called the Houston Fire Department, which trapped the bat in a coffee can and had it tested for rabies.
Upcoming Events
-
Ford Park Ball Fields
TicketsTue., Jan. 1, 6:00pm
The next day, Koenig told the news station she got the call: The bat was, indeed, rabid — which meant that Koenig immediately had to start getting rabies treatment. Koenig, who said she didn't have health insurance, said the treatment cost $4,000.
Asked about the frequency of bat bites, Houston Health Department spokesman told the Houston Press, "Human contact with bats is rare. Most years we don't do any human/bat investigations. Last year 11 bats that we tested came back rabies positive. This year so far we have had seven."
In any case, perhaps it's a good idea to think twice before heading to the Waugh bridge at Allen Parkway to marvel at the hundreds of bats that take off at dusk — or at least be extra vigilant.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Roller Derby
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 7:00pm
-
2017 Advocare Texas Kickoff
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 8:30pm
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!