menu

Rabid Bat Bites Woman in Parking Garage Near Buffalo Bayou Park

As I-45 Reroute Looms, EaDo Business Owners Watch Warily


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rabid Bat Bites Woman in Parking Garage Near Buffalo Bayou Park

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10:49 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Hopefully this bat is not rabid, too.
Hopefully this bat is not rabid, too.
Mark Evans/Flickr
A A

Parking garages don't need any more reasons to be eerie, but one Houston woman just added getting bit by a bat to the list.

While walking in her apartment's sub-level parking garage along Memorial Drive near Buffalo Bayou Park, a woman says a rabid bat bit her on the hand, KHOU reported.

"It was about the size of a frog, and I felt it hit my hand, and I flung it away,” Katie Koenig told KHOU.

After snapping some pics of the bat, Koenig said she called the Houston Fire Department, which trapped the bat in a coffee can and had it tested for rabies.

Upcoming Events

The next day, Koenig told the news station she got the call: The bat was, indeed, rabid — which meant that Koenig immediately had to start getting rabies treatment. Koenig, who said she didn't have health insurance, said the treatment cost $4,000.

Asked about the frequency of bat bites, Houston Health Department spokesman told the Houston Press, "Human contact with bats is rare. Most years we don't do any human/bat investigations. Last year 11 bats that we tested came back rabies positive. This year so far we have had seven."

In any case, perhaps it's a good idea to think twice before heading to the Waugh bridge at Allen Parkway to marvel at the hundreds of bats that take off at dusk — or at least be extra vigilant.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >