91-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Along Heights Boulevard

A woman was struck and killed at this Heights Boulevard intersection, Houston police said. Google Earth

A 91-year-old woman was struck and killed as she strolled on 15th Street at Heights Boulevard Thursday evening, Houston police said.

The woman, whom police have yet to identify, was struck around 9:30 p.m. by a white Toyota SUV, possibly a 4Runner or Sequoia. Police said the driver fled the scene without checking to see if the woman was OK. Firefighters transported the woman to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Heights Boulevard, with its wide esplanade and multi-use trail, is a popular route for joggers and walkers. Police did not disclose any additional information about the accident.

Houston police urge anyone with information about the accident to call the department's hit and run unit at 713-247-4065.

