Houston Women's March Attracts Thousands

In more ways than one her face and body had been kissed by age; she sat patiently waiting in her wheelchair for the second Houston Women’s March to begin. At 87 years, her light green eyes shone bright with purpose. The daughter of immigrants who had just barely escaped Germany (her extended family had not been so lucky); she was here today to end racism, among other things.

Her son, who stood by her, stated, “My mom took me to my first political rally when I was seven years old in 1968 at Hermann Park, it was an anti-war rally… I have a strong mother and a strong wife and I’m here for them, they made me the man that I am today.”

Mothers, daughters, sons, husbands all gathered at the Sabine Waterworks building for any number of reasons that bridge the gap of sex, age and political affiliation.