The Woodlands Fire Chief: "Now The Hard Work of Recovery Begins."

The Woodlands Fire Chief: "Now The Hard Work of Recovery Begins."

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Craig Malisow
The Woodlands fire crews had their work cut out for them. (Picture not of Woodlands Fire Department).EXPAND
Flickr/Tim Evanson
With a beefed-up emergency personnel response, The Woodlands Fire Department handled roughly 2,500 calls between last Sunday and Tuesday, a period in which 224 people were either rescued or evacuated, Department Chief Alan Benson announced at a Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting Wednesday,

Fourteen fire companies, instead of the usual nine, responded to the flooding, which overtook 139 homes (a preliminary count), and knocked out power to between 1,100-1,300 Benson said.

"Now the hard work of recovery begins," Benson said.

Despite the turmoil, Board Chairman Gordy Bunch said "We did not suffer as much damage as we could have."

Bunch said the outpouring of volunteers "continues to impress," noting that one major distribution point — Interfaith of the Woodlands — doesn't need any more clothes. (Cleaning supplies are in great demand, including mops, Pine-Sol, Clorox, squeegees, work gloves, masks, and toilet paper).

The Lone Star Convention Center shelter is in desperate need of children's supplies, including coloring books and basketballs — anything to keep kids' mind off the tragedy, Bunch said.

Bunch also noted the following:

— Schools are closed until Tuesday.

— The Township's Labor Day festivities have been canceled.

— Trash pickup has resumed this week.

— Mail delivery is disrupted "until further notice."

— The water supply has not been threatened, despite rumors.

Craig Malisow
Craig Malisow covers crooks, quacks, animal abusers, elected officials, and other assorted people for the Houston Press.

Remind Me Later >