The Woodlands Fire Chief: "Now The Hard Work of Recovery Begins."
|
The Woodlands fire crews had their work cut out for them. (Picture not of Woodlands Fire Department).
With a beefed-up emergency personnel response, The Woodlands Fire Department handled roughly 2,500 calls between last Sunday and Tuesday, a period in which 224 people were either rescued or evacuated, Department Chief Alan Benson announced at a Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting Wednesday,
Fourteen fire companies, instead of the usual nine, responded to the flooding, which overtook 139 homes (a preliminary count), and knocked out power to between 1,100-1,300 Benson said.
"Now the hard work of recovery begins," Benson said.
Despite the turmoil, Board Chairman Gordy Bunch said "We did not suffer as much damage as we could have."
Upcoming Events
-
Rice Owls Football vs. Army West Point
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 5:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 12:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. LA Tech
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 2:30pm
Bunch said the outpouring of volunteers "continues to impress," noting that one major distribution point — Interfaith of the Woodlands — doesn't need any more clothes. (Cleaning supplies are in great demand, including mops, Pine-Sol, Clorox, squeegees, work gloves, masks, and toilet paper).
The Lone Star Convention Center shelter is in desperate need of children's supplies, including coloring books and basketballs — anything to keep kids' mind off the tragedy, Bunch said.
Bunch also noted the following:
— Schools are closed until Tuesday.
— The Township's Labor Day festivities have been canceled.
— Trash pickup has resumed this week.
— Mail delivery is disrupted "until further notice."
— The water supply has not been threatened, despite rumors.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Houston Roller Derby 2017 Championship
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 12:00pm
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
Comedian Billy Sorrells: "Sophisticated Savage Comedy Jam"
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!