The Five Biggest Houston Astros Stories of 2017

About four and a half years ago, during the summer of 2013, my kids were in town visiting from Chicago. They were all early high school age at the time, and all three wanted badly to go to an Astros game. Yes, even though that team was on its way to losing 111 games, they wanted to go to the yard to check out some baseball.

Back then, the Astros had a deal wherein if you bought one ticket at regular price, you could get THREE tickets for free. Yeah, you know how you drive by those shacks on the side of the road that sell fireworks, and they have the sign that says "FIREWORKS, BUY ONE GET THREE FREE!"? Well, that was the Astros in 2013, only they were doing it with tickets to a professional baseball game. So, using my media pass as my own ticket, we bought my girlfriend a seat, and my kids happily took their three free tickets. The stadium was STILL so empty, even with literal ticket giveaways, we sat about fifteen rows up off the field in the lower bowl.

I say all of this to say "GODDAMN, HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED!"