Another Weekend Ruined by Rain? Unfortunately, It Appears Likely

Early this week, there was some hope that maybe...just maybe...we might see some sunshine for the weekend. We don't mean to whine too much, and maybe it is just the seasonal affective disorder kicking in, but it feels like we are living in Seattle at the moment. With all due respect to the Jet City, we aren't used to this kind of thing. Sure, we get rain, but this gloomy garbage is making us want to write sad folk songs and drink coffee. Nobody wants that.

The problem is partially the time of year, partially a weather pattern that is dumping boatloads of rain across the midwestern part of the country (mixed with melting snow that is contributing to some fairly serious flooding). Our friends at Space City Weather had a breakdown Wednesday on the reason for spring showers (and it's not to bring May flowers, to our disappointment).