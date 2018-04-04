You Get a Data Breach and YOU Get a Data Breach!

It seems like every time you zip through the news online, there is a story about another data breach affecting potentially millions of people's personal and financial information. Most of us know about Facebook and Cambridge Analytica's data mining that has gotten the social media giant in hot water. But, there are numerous others as well.

MyFitnessPal, owned by Under Armour, had its username and password information taken. They encouraged changing passwords on their service as well as any other service where you used the same password, which is a good reason never to reuse passwords (you probably will anyway, but you've been warned).

Then, there are Kmart and a host of retailers including luxury stores Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor. They had credit card data hacked, which considering the sources, could be pretty substantial. On the other end of the spectrum is Forever 21, who had a breach relating to cash registers that may have lasted nearly all of 2017 and could have included credit card information. Club gear purchasers beware. Even Kmart, who no longer has stores in Houston, said it had credit card information stolen at some point in 2017.