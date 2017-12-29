Santa and the Exploding Washing Machines: Your Holiday Recalls Guide

If you woke up on Christmas morning to find a shiny, new home appliance beneath the tree, you must have had a gargantuan Christmas tree. Also, beware – your Christmas gift could maim or even kill you.

Early indications are this was the best Christmas shopping season since 2011 and along with those sales will come the subsequent returns of malfunctioning items. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is the federal watchdog for consumer safety. It routinely focuses on toy safety at this time of year and its current recall list does include a bicycle (Brompton brand; a bracket poses a fall hazard) and kids’ pee-jays (Bass Pro Shops Wohali Outdoors brand; they’re flammable!). But, a spate of recent home appliance troubles might be its most pressing concern. Yours too if your gift-giver passed on that diamond bracelet in favor of a Bosch dishwasher.

If your new kitchen appliance is a Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air or Thermador dishwasher, it might be one of nearly a half-million recalled in 2017 over fire concerns. The problem – a power cord that might overheat and catch fire – was the reason for an initial recall in 2015. The 2017 recall simply expands on that one.