10 Best Things We Ate This Month, June 2017

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

With June in the bag, it's time to take a look back at the dishes we've been obsessing over all month. These are the standouts we tried this month, from one incredible burger to a pretty cool and kitschy new dim sum item. Here are the best dishes we ate in June.

Make sure to check out our slideshow, featuring 25 of the best dishes we ate this month as well.

Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

10.  Bayou Goo at House of Pies

It's pie, glorious pie, potentially some of the best you've ever had, starting with a layer of flaky crust, a smear of sweet cream cheese and then an assault of chopped pecans, vanilla and chocolate silk filling topped by a cumulus cloud of whipped cream. Make it rain, Bayou Goo, make it rain.

Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

9. Meatballs at Pi Pizza

Spicy and juicy, the meatballs at Heights brick-and-mortar Pi Pizza are a great starter for any evening concluding with a feast of pizza at this laid back spot.  It doesn't hurt that frozen drinks, cold beer, a welcoming staff, and music that doesn't suck (Sam Cooke for the win) all aid in this casual affair.

Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

8.  Kale Salad at Fusion Taco

All the summer vibes are perfectly captured in this signature house salad at the Heights location of Fusion Taco. Fresh baby kale gets tossed in a sweet and tart peanut vinaigrette with a heaping help of peanuts, carrots and your choice of protein— tuna or fresh, seasonal produce.

Photo by Cuc Lam

7.  Corn Cheese at Ohn Korean

Among a selection of incredible soju cocktails, Korean pub grub from Chinatown empire builder Mike Tran (the mastermind of Tiger Den, Mein and Night Market), contributor Cuc Lam and company "ordered the utterly fantastic and weird corn-cheese, composed of creamy sweet corn and a mega-layer of mozzarella and finished with fluttering bonito flakes, green onions and lime."  Go get it.

Photo by Cuc Lam

6. Brisket at Killen's Barbecue

Owner and chef Ronnie Killen recently made the switch to sourcing Snake River Farms’ American Wagyu, Black Grade brisket and the verdict? "A beautiful sheen and color. The meat was tender and moist, both in the samples of lean and fatty brisket."


Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

