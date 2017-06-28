10 Best Things We Ate This Month, June 2017
With June in the bag, it's time to take a look back at the dishes we've been obsessing over all month. These are the standouts we tried this month, from one incredible burger to a pretty cool and kitschy new dim sum item. Here are the best dishes we ate in June.
Make sure to check out our slideshow, featuring 25 of the best dishes we ate this month as well.
|
Bayou Goo, a disturbing name for a decadent slice.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
10. Bayou Goo at House of Pies
It's pie, glorious pie, potentially some of the best you've ever had, starting with a layer of flaky crust, a smear of sweet cream cheese and then an assault of chopped pecans, vanilla and chocolate silk filling topped by a cumulus cloud of whipped cream. Make it rain, Bayou Goo, make it rain.
|
Meatballs at Pi Pizza
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
9. Meatballs at Pi Pizza
Spicy and juicy, the meatballs at Heights brick-and-mortar Pi Pizza are a great starter for any evening concluding with a feast of pizza at this laid back spot. It doesn't hurt that frozen drinks, cold beer, a welcoming staff, and music that doesn't suck (Sam Cooke for the win) all aid in this casual affair.
8. Kale Salad at Fusion Taco
All the summer vibes are perfectly captured in this signature house salad at the Heights location of Fusion Taco. Fresh baby kale gets tossed in a sweet and tart peanut vinaigrette with a heaping help of peanuts, carrots and your choice of protein— tuna or fresh, seasonal produce.
|
Corn cheese? It's a thing, a really good thing.
Photo by Cuc Lam
7. Corn Cheese at Ohn Korean
Among a selection of incredible soju cocktails, Korean pub grub from Chinatown empire builder Mike Tran (the mastermind of Tiger Den, Mein and Night Market), contributor Cuc Lam and company "ordered the utterly fantastic and weird corn-cheese, composed of creamy sweet corn and a mega-layer of mozzarella and finished with fluttering bonito flakes, green onions and lime." Go get it.
|
Photo by Cuc Lam
6. Brisket at Killen's Barbecue
Owner and chef Ronnie Killen recently made the switch to sourcing Snake River Farms’ American Wagyu, Black Grade brisket and the verdict? "A beautiful sheen and color. The meat was tender and moist, both in the samples of lean and fatty brisket."Next Page
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!