10 Best Things We Ate This Month

It's the end of May, and that means it's time to take a look back on the dishes we have been obsessing over all month. From chicken biscuits to Justin Yu's drunk food dream, The Party Melt, here are the best dishes we ate.

Make sure to check out our slideshow, featuring 25 of the best dishes we ate this month as well.

EXPAND Head to the Heights. Photo by Troy Fields

10. Scallops at Field & Tides

"The scallops were exquisitely seared and cooked to a perfect medium-rare temperature," Cuc Lam wrote this month of the newly opened Heights restaurant's signature entree. "It was truly a melt-in-your-mouth experience. The scallops rested on a bed of creamy, rich risotto delightfully littered with shrimp and bouncy lumps of crabmeat and a drizzle of light buerre-blanc."

Better like cilantro, bro. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

9. Puffy Lobster Tacos at Starfish

At this new Heights eatery from Cherry Pie Hospitality (State Fare, Pi Pizza and more) the lobster tacos are a major standout, "with housemade masa tortillas deep-fried and puffy and crunchy as all hell despite a delightful layer of oil slick, topped with so much tender lump lobster it beckons for a fork and the will to dredge like a 1960s Everglades developer. Caveat, though: You better be a huge cilantro fan to eat this. The micro cilantro packs a punch flavor-wise, like most living things that are micro-sized, yielding its Napoleon complex in monumental albeit successful fashion. Unless you’re one of those weirdos who think cilantro tastes like soap. Then you're going to take to this appetizer like a deer to Irish Spring."

EXPAND Hot and sweet. Your mama warned you about biscuits like this. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

8. Chicken Sambal Biscuit at Morningstar

"The biscuits are worth it," wrote Nicholas Hall of this coffee shop and mellow breakfast spot in the Heights back in November 2016, and it still rings true. The fiery and sweet sambal fried chicken sandwich is a sticky, messy dream for brunch seekers, with a spice that's cut through by housemade pickles and pickled onions.

CFQ OMG Photo by Troy Fields

7. Chicken Fried Quail at Nobie's

The CFQ, or chicken-fried quail, comes stuffed with whipped potatoes "atop a shallow pool of slightly thickened gravy made of leeks and a small bunch of semi-softened sautéed green beans," writes Lam. A tasty and "harmonious pairing" at this relatively new hidden gem in Montrose.

Pierogi party. Photo by Troy Fields

6. Hangar Steak at Riel

"In total, it’s a beautiful rendition of steak and potatoes," Erika Kwee noted in her May review of Montrose newcomer Riel. "The steak was pink-middled and juicy, and the very soft accompanying haricot vert nearly melted into the mild, addictive sweep of horseradish cream that very nearly converted me into a horseradish worshipper. The sour-cream-based dough of the pierogi was starchy and dense, with a texture almost reminiscent of a tamale (but lighter) and was well-balanced by the equally powerful presence of a five-year aged cheddar in the center."