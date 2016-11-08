menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

10 Election Day Cocktails

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Steve Jansen
Election Day 2016 = We need a drink asap.
Election Day 2016 = We need a drink asap.
Steve Jansen
A A

You’ve survived. You dealt with a year-plus of nonsense and still mustered the strength to vote for one or none of the United States presidential candidates.

Now it’s Election Day 2016 (uh, yippee) and you hate Trump and Hillary and humankind. But you don’t hate yourself because you’re about to treat yourself with one or more of these politically-themed cocktails that can made at home with ease or ordered out.

If you’re heading out over the next few days, be sure to check out our handy guide for Election Day food and drink specials.

10 Election Day Cocktails
Photo by ilmungo

Manhattan

The classic cocktail, one of the best drinks ever, was apparently invented in Manhattan during the 1860s or 1870s. One legend says that the cocktail is linked with the election campaign of Samuel J. Tilden, who vied for and secured the NYC governorship in 1874.

2 parts bourbon whiskey or rye, 1 part sweet vermouth, a dash of Angostura bitters, a Maraschino cherry or lemon twist or orange peel, served shaken or stirred, over ice or neat.

10 Election Day Cocktails
Photo by Daniel Borman

Air Force One

Bridget Albert, author of the book Market-Fresh Mixology, created a sky blue-colored mixed drink in celebration of the 2008 inauguration of President Barack Obama.

2 ounces Hpnotiq liquer, 1 ounce citrus vodka, juice from a lemon wedge, lemon-lime soda, lemon twist garnish. Stir and serve over ice.

10 Election Day Cocktails
Photo by Scott Veg

Gin Rickey

The Rickey is a highball delight and incredibly simple to concoct. According to history, barkeep George A. Williamson and Democratic lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey devised the original whiskey version at Washington, D.C.’s Shoomaker’s bar in the 1880s.

1.5 ounces of gin, juice of one lime, club soda, ice. Replace gin with whiskey and you have yourself a Whiskey Rickey.

10 Election Day Cocktails
Screen grab of CNN on YouTube

Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer

In honor/dishonor of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, Grand Prize Bar in Montrose grabbed the goofball Ted Cruz meme, changed up the classic tiki drink known as the Painkiller and “garnished” a highball glass with a plastic machete.

Recipe: Go to Grand Prize


In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >