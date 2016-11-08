10 Election Day Cocktails

Election Day 2016 = We need a drink asap. Steve Jansen

You’ve survived. You dealt with a year-plus of nonsense and still mustered the strength to vote for one or none of the United States presidential candidates.

Now it’s Election Day 2016 (uh, yippee) and you hate Trump and Hillary and humankind. But you don’t hate yourself because you’re about to treat yourself with one or more of these politically-themed cocktails that can made at home with ease or ordered out.

If you’re heading out over the next few days, be sure to check out our handy guide for Election Day food and drink specials.

Manhattan

The classic cocktail, one of the best drinks ever, was apparently invented in Manhattan during the 1860s or 1870s. One legend says that the cocktail is linked with the election campaign of Samuel J. Tilden, who vied for and secured the NYC governorship in 1874.

2 parts bourbon whiskey or rye, 1 part sweet vermouth, a dash of Angostura bitters, a Maraschino cherry or lemon twist or orange peel, served shaken or stirred, over ice or neat.

Air Force One

Bridget Albert, author of the book Market-Fresh Mixology, created a sky blue-colored mixed drink in celebration of the 2008 inauguration of President Barack Obama.

2 ounces Hpnotiq liquer, 1 ounce citrus vodka, juice from a lemon wedge, lemon-lime soda, lemon twist garnish. Stir and serve over ice.

Gin Rickey

The Rickey is a highball delight and incredibly simple to concoct. According to history, barkeep George A. Williamson and Democratic lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey devised the original whiskey version at Washington, D.C.’s Shoomaker’s bar in the 1880s.

1.5 ounces of gin, juice of one lime, club soda, ice. Replace gin with whiskey and you have yourself a Whiskey Rickey.

Screen grab of CNN on YouTube

Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer

In honor/dishonor of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, Grand Prize Bar in Montrose grabbed the goofball Ted Cruz meme, changed up the classic tiki drink known as the Painkiller and “garnished” a highball glass with a plastic machete.

Recipe: Go to Grand Prize