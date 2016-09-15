menu


10 of The Worst Food Terms

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Steve Jansen
In this world, a donut can't just be a donut.
In this world, a donut can't just be a donut.
Photo by Dave Crosby via Flickr Commons
If you catch yourself saying one of these terms, stuff your piehole with more donut soil.

Then hightail it to the local gastropub for craft beer.

And end the night with a deconstructed, farm-to-table, organic, signature salad. 

Don't forget to blog about the flavor profile. 

Can somebody break down the flavor profile of this chip, please?
Can somebody break down the flavor profile of this chip, please?
Photo by Molly Dunn

Flavor profile

What’s a snootier thing to say than “flavor profile” when describing a masticated bite of food?

For instance: I’d say the well-balanced flavor profile of this macaroni salad includes fresh jarred mayo that’s on the savory side, a perfectly diced green bell pepper that gives it that bitter edge, and nicely boiled-in-sea-salt-water elbow macaroni that allows for an edible texture for this completely bland and ordinary side dish.

Sorry. No matter the flavor profile, it’s still macaroni salad.

10 of The Worst Food Terms
Chuck Cook Photography

Artisan/artisanal/hand-crafted/gourmet/signature/authentic/locally-sourced/organic

Indie coffeeshops are particular offenders/abusers of these words that are basically empty calories when trying to sell a basic cup of upscale coffee.

The only way these could work if someone literally wrote something like this on a menu:

Artisan, artisanal, hand-crafted, gourmet, signature, authentic, locally-sourced, organic Americano: $3

Because that would be funny.

Gastropub grub from the recently shuttered BRC Gastropub
Gastropub grub from the recently shuttered BRC Gastropub
Photo courtesy of BRC Gastropub.

Gastropub

This is the top offender in our book. “Gastro” by itself is a horrible word. “Pub” is boring. “Gastropub” as one compounded word: blood boiling.

Plus, what’s all that special about a restaurant that offers a menu with food, beer and cocktails that’s of a slightly higher quality?

10 of The Worst Food Terms
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

"Finish"

The “finish” of a drink – whether someone pretends to actually taste the wood of a cask matured single malt whiskey (unlikely) or the pesticide-free soil in which sustainable rose hips were hand-watered and cultivated before making it into a environmentally-friendly tea bag (faker) – seems to be the dreaded first cousin to “flavor profile.”

Nachos
Nachos
Photo by Troy Fields

Fusion

Wow. An eatery that offers Asian dishes and Cajun yummies! And another that serves up Tex and Mex!

Great.

The marketing strategy of fusion cuisine has been around long enough that it’s now a cliché, but it’s somehow still hanging around.


