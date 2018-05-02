 


The First Crush at BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures was was inspired by the Orange Julius.
The First Crush at BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures was was inspired by the Orange Julius.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

5 Deliciously Frosty Cocktails We're Crazy About Right Now in Houston

Marcy de Luna | May 2, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Nothing cuts through the Houston heat quite like a frosty cocktail. And we're not just talking daiquiris and margaritas. From a bourbon-forward drink to a spin on an Orange Julius, we can't get enough of these five fabulous frozen drinks.

Chill out with a Slippery Rabbit or Staycation at Holman Draft Hall.
Chill out with a Slippery Rabbit or Staycation at Holman Draft Hall.
Courtesy of Holman Draft Hall

Holman Draft Hall, 820 Holman
You won’t go thirsty at industrial-chic Holman Draft Hall, where the extensive drink list includes 100 draft beer and wine taps, alongside refreshing cocktails, including two frozen drinks.

The Slippery Rabbit ($9) features blueberry, lavender, cardamom, lemon juice and vodka, while the Staycation ($12) is stirred with coconut rum, rose, lime, spicy jalapeno and gin. We'll take one of each.

The First Crush at BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures is made with vanilla whiskey.
The First Crush at BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures is made with vanilla whiskey.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures, 933 Studewood
Childhood throwback dishes and drinks are the calling card at BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures in the Heights, including frozen sip, the First Crush ($12).

The nostalgia-soaked cocktail, made with vanilla whiskey is mixed with cream, Orange Crush soda and orange bitters, was inspired by Orange Julius, a chain of fruit drink beverage stores and the eponymous beverage. “This is a fun, boozed-up version of that drink,” says bar director Matt Sharp.

The Blinker at Goodnight Charlie's is bourbon-forward.
The Blinker at Goodnight Charlie’s is bourbon-forward.
Photo by Ralph Smith

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester
Chill out with The Blinker ($11) at Goodnight Charlie's in Montrose. The icy concoction is a blend of bourbon, plus grapefruit juice and house-made raspberry syrup.

“It's an unexpected combination that’s simple, delicious and refreshing. Working that recipe for a frozen machine was challenging at first, but it was worth it,” says drink creator Robin Berwick.

The Hydration Station at Liberty Station is perfect on a hot summer day.
The Hydration Station at Liberty Station is perfect on a hot summer day.
Photo by Rachel Euler

Liberty Station, 2101 Washington
Get your fill of uber thirst-quencher, the Hydration Station ($9), at gas-station-turned-neighborhood–bar Liberty Station. Clarified watermelon juice, coconut water, lemon juice and mint syrup are mixed with vodka and gose-style ale. It's garnished with pink Himalayan salt.

“I wanted to create a frozen alcoholic beverage that you would crave in the hot and humid Houston summers. It’s what I want to drink after biking or running along the bayou,” drink guru Rachel Euler tells the Houston Press.

Meet the Friesling at Rainbow Lodge.
Meet the Friesling at Rainbow Lodge.
Photo by Paula Murphy

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella Blvd
Rainbow Lodge is pouring the summer's must-have drink, Friesling ($9). Made with Riesling wine, honeysuckle liqueur and fresh lime, it's a boozy frozen treat you don’t want to miss.

