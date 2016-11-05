menu

5 Houston Restaurants You Need to Get to Right Away in November

Best Houston Patios for You, With or Without Your Dogs, Your Kids


5 Houston Restaurants You Need to Get to Right Away in November

Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
C'mon, get going.
C'mon, get going.
Photo by Mai Pham
The fall weather is finally (sorta) here. Here's the restaurants you need to hit right away. Call it your own scavenger hunt of new and newish places that score high on our food radar.

Shake Shake arrives
Shake Shake arrives
Photo by Evan Sung

Shake Shack Announces Friday, November 4 Opening in The Galleria

Shake Shack® fans, if you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Shake Shack to open in Houston, your wait is finally about to end. After months of build-up, which included a hugely popular pop-up event at The Pass & Provisions a couple of weeks ago, the New York-based cult burger spot has finally announced its opening date for next Friday, November 4, 2016, at 11 a.m.

Slip right on in
Slip right on in
Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

 Kuma Burgers Enters Houston’s Burger Ecosystem With Something to Spare

At first blush, Kuma Burgers seems a little improbable: a burger counter tucked into a business center food court, run by a chef who cut his teeth in the kitchen at Oxheart, the James Beard Award-winning restaurant best known for sophisticated, vegetable-forward and painterly plates. Of course, Houston has always been a take-all-comers kind of town, where anyone with the drive and the chops can carve out a space for himself, no matter how improbable that spot may seem.

The great outdoors
The great outdoors
Photo by Mai Pham

First Look at Cafe Azur in Montrose

And then there’s a place like Cafe Azur, a charming neighborhood restaurant that opened on Montrose a couple of weeks ago. The story behind it is the kind that captures your heart and makes you want to go and support the young duo behind it. The food is what will keep you coming back.

Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Melt Offers a Chance to Indulge in Your Favorite Cheeses and Meats

It’s clear that Melt, located in a Cypress strip mall, is focusing on doing one thing really well: making magic out of humble, buttery, grilled cheese sandwiches. Then again, most of its sandwiches are far from humble — arriving on your plate with at least two types of cheese and some kind of delightful, artery-clogging element such as crushed Cheetos, maple syrup or a glazed doughnut “bun.”

The General Public
The General Public
Photo by Cuc Lam

First Look at The General Public

The General Public opened on August 11, just six weeks ago, but already it has become a favorite neighborhood gastropub serving Americana Southern classic dishes and craft cocktails and beers. From the copper-plated ceiling tiles to the open-concept kitchen, the restaurant's charm greets you warmly from the first hello to the last good-bye. The Houston Press sat down at the table for a first look at the latest addition to City Centre.

