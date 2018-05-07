6 Delicious Spins on Classic Cocktails in Houston You Should Get to Know Better

The Scotch Cocktail at Eight Row Flint is served in a coupe with an expressed lemon flower.

Bartenders around town are taking some original, and totally irresistible, new directions on traditional cocktails, involving everything from smoked rum to grapefruit beer. You'll find the cocktail's main components in all of these versions, but with a little something extra. Here are six spins on classic drinks you'll want to try asap.

The 99 Problems at Kata Robata is a twist on a Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Kata Robata

99 Problems at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby

You’ll have no trouble imbibing the 99 Problems cocktail ($12) at Upper Kirby sushi spot Kata Robata, where bar manager Mohammed Rahman puts an Asian/Japanese twist on a classic Manhattan.

Served neat with a lemon twist, the drink features Japanese whisky, plum liqueur, turbinado sugar, and peach bitters for a smooth sip that’s delicious down to the last drop.