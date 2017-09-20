85°C Bakery Cafe's Second Houston Location is Open

Pastries at 85C. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

While you were scouring Houston grocery stores for 24-count bottled water and finding only the last two dented plastic cylinders of obscenely priced celebrity-endorsed electrolyte fluids, the Starbucks of Taiwan, 85°C Bakery Cafe, was opening its new location at 1027 Blalock, catering to the Memorial and Spring Branch areas.

A representative for 85°C tells the Houston Press that the bakery, known for its egg custard tarts and sea salt coffee drinks, softly opened ahead of schedule in late August, but Hurricane Harvey rather derailed the grand opening promotions and hoopla. The location celebrated its grand opening just last week in the Blalock Market on the Katy Freeway between the Loop and Beltway 8.

In fact, the official website still includes this message:

Houston Blalock *Due to extreme weather conditions the 85°C Houston (Blalock) location have tentative hours below . We wish for everyone’s safety during these times.

While 85°C's new location gets into the swing of things, check out our contributor and sweets-fanatic Erika Kwee's guide to the best 85°C pastries before you go. The first Houston area location opened in July in Bellaire to extremely long lines and fanfare.

The Blalock location is the 33rd location to open in America. There are over 1,000 locations world wide. Each 85°C Bakery Cafe offers a wide array of breads, cakes, Guatemalan coffee, and teas. Customers grab a set of tongs and can select from cases of Asian-European inspired pastries that are wrapped and boxed at the register.

85C Bakery Cafe, 1027 Blalock

346-320-3117, 85cbakerycafe.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.