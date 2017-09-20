menu

85°C Bakery Cafe's Second Houston Location is Open

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen on Eldridge Reopens After Major Flooding


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

85°C Bakery Cafe's Second Houston Location is Open

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:46 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Pastries at 85C.
Pastries at 85C.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

While you were scouring Houston grocery stores for 24-count bottled water and finding only the last two dented plastic cylinders of obscenely priced celebrity-endorsed electrolyte fluids, the Starbucks of Taiwan, 85°C Bakery Cafe, was opening its new location at 1027 Blalock, catering to the Memorial and Spring Branch areas.

A representative for 85°C tells the Houston Press that the bakery, known for its egg custard tarts and sea salt coffee drinks, softly opened ahead of schedule in late August, but Hurricane Harvey rather derailed the grand opening promotions and hoopla.  The location celebrated its grand opening just last week in the Blalock Market on the Katy Freeway between the Loop and Beltway 8.

In fact, the official website still includes this message:

Houston Blalock *Due to extreme weather conditions the 85°C Houston (Blalock) location have tentative hours below . We wish for everyone’s safety during these times.

While 85°C's new location gets into the swing of things, check out our contributor and sweets-fanatic Erika Kwee's guide to the best 85°C pastries before you go.  The first Houston area location opened in July in Bellaire to extremely long lines and fanfare.

The Blalock location is the 33rd location to open in America. There are over 1,000 locations world wide. Each 85°C Bakery Cafe offers a wide array of  breads, cakes, Guatemalan coffee, and teas. Customers grab a set of tongs and can select from cases of Asian-European inspired pastries that are wrapped and boxed at the register.

85C Bakery Cafe, 1027 Blalock
346-320-3117, 85cbakerycafe.com
Hours: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Popular Stories

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >