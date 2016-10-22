A Bunch of Houston Brunch Posts

The bananas Foster-style pancakes at Davis St. at Hermann Park. Photo by Phaedra Cook

It's the weekend and we're here to help you with your today and tomorrow plans. Here's some of our all-time great, most read stories about brunches in this town. Start mapping out your plans now.

Hubble & Hudson's glorious chicken and waffle with two eggs and maple-butter sauce. Photo by Phaedra Cook

The 12 Best Brunches in Houston for 2016 (With Video)

Brunch might be Houston’s most popular meal. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, droves of residents go out — maybe in jeans or perhaps in their Sunday best – in search of one of the greatest meals ever invented. It’s one where cocktails in the morning or early afternoon are not just okay but encouraged. It’s when sweet French toast and maple syrup-drenched pancakes parlay for diners' affections with savory bacon, sausage, hash or eggs.

The Foie Gras "Breakfast" at Triniti. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

10 Must-Try Brunches in Houston

Triniti is a great place for a sophisticated lunch that isn't stuffy. Dishes like the Foie Gras "Breakfast" — a slab of seared foie gras with cinnamon-orange monkey bread, orange, bacon marmalade, a quail egg and apple slices — will have you eating like royalty who just finished a game of Sunday cricket.

Going to a bar for brunch adds a little extra something to the expedition. Photo by Clint Hale

Houston's 10 Best Bars For Brunch

To say Houston loves its brunch scene is an understatement. Every weekend, thousands from in and around the area venture out to any number of local joints in search of the best brunch in town. Many of these folks are in it strictly for the food; brunch is, after all, a meal. That said, many more are looking for more of a scene, somewhere that combines a lively atmosphere with quality drinks and, of course, nice food selections on the menu. Looking for the best brunch menus in town? The Houston Press already has you covered there, but these are the city's ten best brunch scenes. (Note: This list is in alphabetical order.)

Note to Readers: If you know of any new (or older) great places we are overlooking, please comment below. We are working on updating our lists including our specific neighborhood lists.