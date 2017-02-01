A Last Minute Guide To Even More Super Bowl Events

EXPAND Anthony Russo and one giant pie Photo courtesy of Russo Restaurants

By now you're realizing that this week is totally lost to the Super Bowl. This is a week packed with events, including fundraisers, tailgates, concerts galore, and special deals. Here are even more to keep in mind.

All Week

NFL hall of famer and Sealy, Texas native Erik Dickerson has collaborated with stadium food retailers Aramark to debut his new barbecue brand EDQ Barbecue with tastings of ribs, pork, brisket and Dickerson's own sauce from a family-recipe at events held in Minute Maid park, the George R. Brown Convention Center and NRG Park.

Market Square Park restaurant and tequila hub El Big Bad, 419 Travis, hosts its Downtown Touchdown event lineup, happening now through Super Bowl Sunday (but closed on February 4 for a private gig, y'all). Herradura and Jack Daniels will be on hand February 2 and 3 with giveaways, DJs and an ice sculpture on the patio, along with a huge game day party as well.

All Russo's Restaurants locations are offering a game day party package including a massive 28" two-topping pizza and 20 wings, all of which can feed up to 10 people for $59.95.

Pluckers is still taking pre-orders for game day wings with an array wild flavors including Dr. Pepper and ginger peach sriracha. Or you can reserve a table (but it'll cost you either $5 or $10 to do so).

Inside Conservatory Photo by Phaedra Cook

Wednesday, February 1

Kitchen Throwdown at Conservatory Underground Beer Garden and Food Hall, 1010 Prairie. With tickets at $300/person, this showdown, hosted by Chester Pitts, features two teams— Houston Texan and One-Fifth restaurant investor Whitney Mercilus and Shark Tank alum and Cousins Maine Lobster chef Sabin Lomac of Cousins Maine Lobster. vs. an undisclosed NFL all star and Roost chef Kevin Naderi— facing off in an 45 minute long culinary battle to raise $15,000 going to the winner's charity of choice. 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets here.

Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5

Navigation Tailgate brings a street market with loads of food including tamales, tacos, barbecue and more, plus crafts and entertainment to the Navigation Esplanade, 2600 Navigation, with portions of the $10 entry (free on game day) benefiting the East End Farmer's Market and local charities. Hours: February 2 and 3, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and February 4, noon to 10 p.m. and February 5, noon to 9 p.m. More info on Facebook.

Saturday, February 4

Taste of the NFL gathers 32 of the nation’s top chefs, NFL alums and more than 45,000 food tastings and 3,000 glasses of wine as part of a huge evening of fundraising to fight hunger. However, single guest tickets are a cool $700/person, so there's that.