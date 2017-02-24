menu

A Local McDonald's Is Giving Away These Crazy Milkshake Straws Today


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Local McDonald's Is Giving Away These Crazy Milkshake Straws Today

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:22 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The STRAW in all its bizarre gloryEXPAND
The STRAW in all its bizarre glory
Photo courtesy of McDonald's
A A

The McDonald’s at 1302 Westheimer in Montrose is giving away limited-edition straws designed by aerospace and robotic engineers today, February 24, at 11 a.m. to the first ten customers to order the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

The company has only released 2,000 of these high-tech “STRAWs,” or Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal (yes, seriously), which are supposed to help mix the dueling flavors in the debut Chocolate Shamrock Shake to attain perfect chocolate mint synergy or something like that. The STRAW is definitely reusable, especially if you're in the market for a special leprechaun flute.

The Chocolate Shamrock is available until March 20, along with a few other minty, chocolaty newcomers: the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate. Also, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents from each Shamrock drink to Ronald McDonald House from March 11 to March 17.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >