A Local McDonald's Is Giving Away These Crazy Milkshake Straws Today

The McDonald’s at 1302 Westheimer in Montrose is giving away limited-edition straws designed by aerospace and robotic engineers today, February 24, at 11 a.m. to the first ten customers to order the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

The company has only released 2,000 of these high-tech “STRAWs,” or Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal (yes, seriously), which are supposed to help mix the dueling flavors in the debut Chocolate Shamrock Shake to attain perfect chocolate mint synergy or something like that. The STRAW is definitely reusable, especially if you're in the market for a special leprechaun flute.

The Chocolate Shamrock is available until March 20, along with a few other minty, chocolaty newcomers: the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate. Also, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents from each Shamrock drink to Ronald McDonald House from March 11 to March 17.