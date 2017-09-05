Tickets To "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" Help To Benefit Harvey Relief Until September 15

Get your Morning After tickets and support a great cause. Image courtesy of the Houston Press

Very cool news for all you lovers of brunch and the great city of Houston. From September 5 through September 15, 25 percent of all "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" ticket sales will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted.

"The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" brings some of the city's top brunch destinations to the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight, on Saturday, September 30. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., restaurants will serve up bottomless brunch bites alongside cocktails, wine and beer tastings, and live music.

General admission tickets ($35) include unlimited brunch samples and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer tastings. Opting for the $75 VIP admission ticket also gets you into the event 30 minutes before the pancake-consuming masses. Tickets can be purchased online.

Support Harvey relief, now through September 15. Image courtesy of Houston press

Here are the confirmed restaurants so far.

Bagel Dots

Beer Market Co.

Boheme

Brio Tuscan Grille

Broken Barrel

Cane Rosso

Grazia Italian Restaurant

Juice Girl

Max’s Wine Dive

The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar

North Italia

Nourish

Ouisie’s Table

Rising Sun Sushi

Seasons 52

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Head over to the official website for more information.

