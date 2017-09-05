Tickets To "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" Help To Benefit Harvey Relief Until September 15
Get your Morning After tickets and support a great cause.
Image courtesy of the Houston Press
Very cool news for all you lovers of brunch and the great city of Houston. From September 5 through September 15, 25 percent of all "The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" ticket sales will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted.
"The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event" brings some of the city's top brunch destinations to the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight, on Saturday, September 30. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., restaurants will serve up bottomless brunch bites alongside cocktails, wine and beer tastings, and live music.
General admission tickets ($35) include unlimited brunch samples and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer tastings. Opting for the $75 VIP admission ticket also gets you into the event 30 minutes before the pancake-consuming masses. Tickets can be purchased online.
Support Harvey relief, now through September 15.
Image courtesy of Houston press
Here are the confirmed restaurants so far.
Bagel Dots
Beer Market Co.
Boheme
Brio Tuscan Grille
Broken Barrel
Cane Rosso
Grazia Italian Restaurant
Juice Girl
Max’s Wine Dive
The Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar
North Italia
Nourish
Ouisie’s Table
Rising Sun Sushi
Seasons 52
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Head over to the official website for more information.
