First Look at Alfred's Burger House

In the fall of 2016 we knew just Where to Find the 5 Best Burgers in Houston's East End. Well, now there's a new burger joint in town, Alfred’s Burger House. Originally from Floresville, Texas, Alfredo Lopez has been in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. He recently decided to bring his burger house to the lively area.

Alfred's Burger House has one of the most tender, juicy patties you'll find on a burger. They're prepared fresh each day and comprised of ground chuck, top round and brisket. For each order, the patties are seasoned on the grill and combined with crisp veggies and fixings, all held together by tasty buns from Houston's very own Slow Dough Bread Co.

EXPAND The Mexican Burger at Alfred's Burger House Photo by Doogie Roux

The Bacon Bleu Cheese burger may be the most popular, but The Mexican Burger must be brought to light. This dressed up savory bundle has the addition of avocado, a fried egg, ham and cheese. It is strongly recommended that you try this if and when you visit. You surely won't regret it.

EXPAND Jorge Romaguera and Natalie Rivera enjoy their lunch at Alfred's Burger House Photo by Doogie Roux

For sides, there are plenty of options. Fresh cut fries, crinkle cut fries, chips, chili cheese fries or double hand-battered onions by the onion ring guy, Albert Gomez. Along with that, Chicken Caesar Salad and Chicken Cobb Salad.

EXPAND Buffalo wings at Alfred's Burger House #NotJustBurgers Photo by Doogie Roux

The menu boasts #NotJustBurgers for main items. Also available to guests are chili dogs, hot dogs, chicken tenders and wings. The Buffalo wings are pictured above, but yours truly highly recommends the Lemon Pepper wings. They're crispy and flavorful as is, no sauce needed.

EXPAND And a Strawberry Milkshake to top it off Photo by Doogie Roux

After all of the deliciousness above, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a cookie or hand-spun strawberry, chocolate or vanilla milkshake if you have room. If you're just looking to wash it down, fountain drinks and bottled cokes, hecho en Mexico. You can also find Bud Light, Budweiser, Corona, wine and local favorites as well such as Saint Arnold and Karbach.

EXPAND Alfredo Lopez, Janie Lopez, and Albert Gomez at the counter of Alfred's Burger House Photo by Doogie Roux

Freshness is key at this establishment. Almost everything is made to order and worth the wait. Stop by and enjoy it soon! Alfred's Burger House is open daily and located at 723 Telephone.