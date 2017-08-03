menu


Emmaline Will Open in Montrose in September

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The team behind Emmaline.
Photo courtesy of Emmaline
Emmaline, the highly-anticipated trattoria-inspired eatery taking over the former Teala's space on West Dallas, is slated to open next month from restaurateur Sam Governale, chef and NY transplant Dimitri Voustinas (formerly of NY's Bar Boulud, Motorino Pizza and La Gamelle) and creative director Ashley Putmas.  The eatery will offer all-day dining with coffee, cocktails and a menu of the American bent with a touch of European and Mediterranean influence.

Menu highlights include seared scallops with grilled zucchini and flower, sorrel and crispy black rice; charbroiled oysters, Fontina fondue and shareable plates, tea sandwiches at lunch, eggy dishes and mascarpone pancakes at brunch, and a dessert that is really speaking to us— Backyard Wedding Cake with praline and coconut

Pretty slick signage there, Emmaline.
Photo courtesy of Emmaline

A lounge area will feature a centralized bar and seating area for 20 in what a press release calls "secluded, Hollywood-style booths" — the eatery has been influenced by The Ivy in West Hollywood among other spots. There will also be seating for 80 in the dining area with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows and a chandelier from Teala’s, along with a climate-controlled wine room for some 1,500 bottles curated by Governale, and a 50-seat sunroom as well. Outside, a brick patio will be dog-friendly, and a second floor will also feature a terrace and room inside for private dining.

Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas
Opening in September for  lunch, dinner and late night service daily, weekend brunch, and Sunday family-style dinner.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

