Arts & Drafts Houston Showcases Local Artists and Now Has Lemonade Cocktails

Arts & Drafts Houston will feature painters, sculptors and stone workers. Photo courtesy of Grandma's Boys Enterprise

When Arts & Drafts Houston returns to The Silo this year with all its sculptors, painters and stone workers, it'll be offering something new: the Art of the Cocktail with five gourmet lemonades mixed with an assortment of rum and vodka — courtesy of Grandma's Boys Lemonade.

The second annual event will also feature a beer sampling event with a variety of craft beer from local breweries including Saint Arnold, Karbach, Cycler's Brewing, Spindletap and Town in City Brewing Company. Beer and cocktail samples are included with the ticket price except for the underage and designated drivers.

Houston area bands will entertain guests with a variety of genres including funk, soul, and R & B. Photo courtesy of Grandma's Boys Enterprise

Lemonade flavors — regular, strawberry, mango, watermelon and Incredible Hulk (a cucumber jalapeno lemonade) — will be mixed with Ciroc vodka and Blue Chair Bay Rum. Featured cocktails for the event include the Basil Haven (Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, basil, lime and ginger beer) and the Beach Chair (Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum, pineapple juice, grenadine and ginger beer).

Local art will be available for purchase at The Silo. Photo courtesy of Grandma's Boys Enterprise

Drew Harris of Grandma's Boys Enterprise says one of his favorite events of the evening is the Graffiti Art contest. Starting at 4 p.m., select artists will compete for a grand prize of $150 and a "spray can" trophy. All art from the contest will be placed in a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction as well as a portion of ticket sales will benefit the La Rosa Family Services. La Rosa provides counseling and support to families of domestic violence. Houston area bands and DJ's will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

There will also be a people's choice award for best craft beer.

Arts & Drafts Houston is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 17 at The Silo, 4601 Clinton. All guests must be at least 18 years old. Admission is $25 for ages 18 and up and designated drivers, $35 for ages 21 and up, and $60 for a VIP ticket that includes a souvenir glass. Tickets to Arts & Drafts Houston are available for advance purchase at artsanddraftshou.com.

