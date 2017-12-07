Get a Sneak Peek at BCK: Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures This Saturday

If you’re wondering what’s happening with the Glass Wall space at 933 Studewood in the Heights, you’ll have the answer this weekend. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, BCK: Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures, brought to you by the people behind Bosscat Kitchen and Libations in River Oaks, will open its doors for a complimentary pop-up event and sneak peek during the annual Lights in the Heights event.

Though the restaurant itself will not actually open for regular business until January 2018, Matt Sharp, the current Bar Director at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations who is also a partner in the new venture, says, “We wanted to open up the doors for a little open house and let the neighborhood enjoy some festive snacks and nice holiday-themed beverages.”

Related Stories Bosscat Kitchen Will Open a New Heights Restaurant in Former Glass Wall Space This Fall

So what can you expect if you drop in for a look-see? There will be bacon butter popcorn and hot chocolate, for starters, as well as other complimentary snacks.

"It's meant to be a fun, quick stop for Lights in the Heights goers," says Sharp, who is shares this insider tip: "If you see me, give me a handshake and ask me what I have in the back bar. I might just have an Old Fashioned with your name on it."

BCK: Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures will be available for private event bookings beginning December 14th, but there's still at least a month to go before it opens its doors as a fully functioning restaurant. ”We’re probably going to get some dust in our shoes because it’s still going to be under construction, but that’s the fun of it,” says Sharp, who has embraced the neighborhood since he moved his family to a location just around the corner from BCK.

For the Instagrammers out there, he says there will likely also be cheesy ornaments, Christmas lights, and very possibly, a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.