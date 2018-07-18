Perfect Pairings: Crispy French Fries and Vanilla Milkshake at Beck's Prime

There are moments in your life, and we all have them, when you just have to say screw it… I'm doing something for me today. Nothing satisfies that moment more than hot fried potatoes dipped in cold dairy. Wendy's, yeah, McDonalds, maybe, but if you get the opportunity to splurge at Beck's Prime, they've truly mastered the combination.

Here are some pro-tips when ordering and receiving crispy French fries and a vanilla milkshake at Beck's Prime:

1. Ask for "well-done fries, extra crispy." I even unbuckled my seatbelt and hung out the window so my words would have the best chance at making it to the person on the other end of the speaker clearly. Also, tell them you are happy to wait and you will pay extra. They won't charge you, and it doesn't take that long, but it lets them know you are serious. Then finish with a "please," followed by two, "thank you's." Shower them in gratitude because they are doing you a big favor here. This doesn't really work with limp fries.

2. When you receive the fries, quickly dig them out of the bag and open their cage. The cage does have holes, to aerate, but by opening you are ensuring the fries stay crisp longer.