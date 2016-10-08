Beer Glorious Beer! A Return to Our Series on Buying Beer in Time for Oktoberfest.

Sean Jensen and Justin Vann of Public Services Wine & Whisky demonstrate the "What the hell is in my glass?" look. So you don't have to. Photo by Phaedra Cook

As the weather turns cooler and Octoberfest gears up, we thought it was time to return to the serious business of drinking beer. And because we don't want you to spend too much time getting lost along the way, we're going to set you up with our series on beer in which we consulted local experts.

Lone Pint Yellow Rose, Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout and Brooklyn Sorachi Ace — some pretty good starting points. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Buying Beer, Part 1: Beers for Everyday Drinking [UPDATED]

This marks the beginning of a series on beer designed by multiple Houston beer experts to help anyone interested in craft beer. Whether you’re just now delving into this big, wonderful world or have been a collector for a long time, there’s going to be something in the series that applies to you.

The porniest beer you'll ever see. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Buying Beer, Part 2: Readily Available Beers That Can Be Aged

There is always a degree of risk involved when aging beer. Some beers age beautifully. In some stouts, for example, excessive characteristics can become more nuanced and overall flavor profiles grow in subtle complexity as with fine wine. Other beers, like IPAs, should never be aged because hop aroma and bitterness can degrade quickly.

Karbach's Bourbon Barrel-Aged Hellfighter from Houston and Brooklyn Black Ops from New York Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Buying Beer, Part 3: Seasonal and Limited Beers [UPDATED]

Now we’re going to start getting into beers that aren’t quite as easy to find. That said, the seasonal beers in this list tend to be overlooked because beer drinkers aren’t as familiar with them as they perhaps should be.

You can stand up and stand in line for these. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Buying Beer, Part 4: Beers Worth Standing in Line For

Many craft beer drinkers are done with waiting in long lines in the heat or cold for a particular style. It’s just not as necessary now as it used to be. First of all, over the past few years, several brands that were formerly not available at all in Texas can now be bought in Houston. Even The Bruery in Anaheim has started shipping its sought-after, funky creations to Austin.