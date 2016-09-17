Beginner's Guides to 10 Ethnic or More Unusual Cuisines
In 2013 we ran a series of stories on how to get started with ethnic foods that may be strange to a lot of diners. Written by our former Food Editor Katharine Shilcutt, it remains a reader favorite. So we thought we'd pull it all together for you, ending with the most popular post in this collection. Just click on the headings to take you back to our original articles.
|
Fish and chips
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt
10. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to British Cuisine
British food has been unfairly maligned for years as bland and starchy, but modern British cooking has done much to change that perception over the last decade.
|
Steak and steak
Photo by Troy Fields
9. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Argentine Cuisine
Houstonians possessed of a hearty appetite will find much to love in the pampas of Argentina.
|
Sweetbreads
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt
8. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Offal
Thanks in large part to the fact that "awful" is a homonym for "offal," there's no terrific English word to refer to the entrails of an animal.
|
Bratwurst
Photo by Troy Fields
7. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to German Cuisine
If you like the link sausages in Central Texas-style barbecue, you'll probably love bratwurst and the many other styles of sausage found throughout Germany.
6. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Japanese Cuisine
There's more to Japanese food than raw fish and rice.Next Page
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Beaumont Craft Beer Fest
TicketsSat., Sep. 24, 2:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!