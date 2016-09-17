menu

Beginner's Guides to 10 Ethnic or More Unusual Cuisines

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
Don't have a clue where to start? Let us help.
Photo byLars K
In 2013 we ran a series of stories on how to get started with ethnic foods that may be strange to a lot of diners. Written by our former Food Editor Katharine Shilcutt, it remains a reader favorite. So we thought we'd pull it all together for you, ending with the most popular post in this collection.  Just click on the headings to take you back to our original articles. 

Fish and chips
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

10. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to British Cuisine

British food has been unfairly maligned for years as bland and starchy, but modern British cooking has done much to change that perception over the last decade.

Steak and steak
Photo by Troy Fields

9. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Argentine Cuisine

Houstonians possessed of a hearty appetite will find much to love in the pampas of Argentina.

Sweetbreads
Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

8. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Offal

Thanks in large part to the fact that "awful" is a homonym for "offal," there's no terrific English word to refer to the entrails of an animal.

Bratwurst
Photo by Troy Fields

7. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to German Cuisine 

If you like the link sausages in Central Texas-style barbecue, you'll probably love bratwurst and the many other styles of sausage found throughout Germany.

Chawanmushi
Photo by Sandragxh

6. Here, Eat This: A Beginner's Guide to Japanese Cuisine 

There's more to Japanese food than raw fish and rice.


