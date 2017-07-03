The Five Best Apple Pies in Houston

EXPAND Ooh La La Dessert Boutique offers a number of patriotic-themed desserts for the 4th of July. Photo by Debra Small

What's more American than apple pi—okay you get it. When you're getting ready to fire up the grill this Independence Day, don't miss out on this opportunity to indulge in one of America's greatest dessert traditions. Check out the following five spots for excellent options when it comes to classic apple pie.

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique: For those who live near any of the three Ooh La La locations, consider Ooh La La your one-stop shop for all holiday-themed sweets. This Fourth of July, desserts on offer at Ooh La La include patriotic selections like flag cupcakes, gelato served in a red, white and blue sprinkles-dipped cone, and creme brulee and chocolate tres leches topped with berries and cream. However, those hankering for pie will be delighted with the bakery's flaky crust topped with cinnamon and sugar, encasing thick slices of tender apple. For pre-orders, 48 hours in advanced notice is requested.

The State Fair Caramel Apple features a buttery crumble topping and house made caramel over a thick layer of apples. Photo by Proud Pies

Proud Pies: This Katy-based pie shop is passionate about two things: homemade pies and gourmet coffee (perfect for jolting you out of the sugar coma its delicious pies are likely to induce). The apple pie goes well above and beyond any normal variation — the State Fair Caramel Apple features fat slices of tart Granny Smith apples cooked until sweet, topped with a buttery, oat-spiked crumble topping and finished off with a generous drizzle of housemade caramel. Proud Pies does not use any preservatives or additives and often sells out of some of its pie selection daily — so make sure to call ahead if you're angling to order a whole pie, or just to check and see if they have the pie slice you desire. P.S. Proud Pies does pie bingo. You should Google this ASAP.

The substantial and flaky crust on the buttermilk pie from Revival Market impressed many of the judges during the Thanksgiving pie taste-off. Photo by Erika Kwee

Revival Market: Revival Market impressed us during the Thanksgiving pie taste-off, due to a very flaky crust and a well-balanced ratio of crust to filling. Apple pie (along with chocolate cream, buttermilk and pumpkin pie) is available by the slice at its location in the Heights, but you can call ahead (48 hours notice required) if you want a whole pie, available for $30. Bonus point: Revival's version of apple pie is latticed and it just doesn't get more classic than that.

Like most dishes at Kenny & Ziggy's, the apple pie is a towering concoction. Photo by Kenny & Ziggy's

Kenny & Ziggy's: "One bite and you'll live appily ever after" claims the menu at Kenny & Ziggy's of its Big Apple Pie. Dishes at Kenny & Ziggy's are not known for their restraint or petite size and expect no less of the apple pie—what seems like miles of flaky crust piles up in golden ridges and swirls over a hefty amount of tender apples. Slices run $8.95 each (it's an extra $2.75 for a la mode), but call ahead if you're interested in taking a whole pie home for the family (and maybe the neighbors).

Apple pie a la mode at Barnaby's is a worthy dessert option. Photo by Steven Chau

Barnaby's: Most likely, Barnaby's dessert menu might conjure up images of their gooey, caramelized chocolate chip cookies, the towering six-layer carrot cake or the insanely chocolate-y "Chocolate Addiction" layer cake on permanent rotation. However, the apple cake a la mode is a worthy menu option, with its chunks of cinnamon-laced apples and crispy crimped crust. For just $6.50 a slice, this combination of warm pie with cool ice cream is the epitome of summer lovin'.