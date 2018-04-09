8 Best New Brunches in Houston

Weekends should be lazy, and include a long late-morning meal. These restaurants make it happen. From a Galleria-area seafood spot to a chic eatery in The Woodlands, read one for eight restaurants with new brunch offerings.

Willie G’s Post Oak, 1640 West Loop South

It's hard to choose from the massive midday menu at Houston billionaire and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s recently relocated seafood spot, Willie G’s Post Oak. We'll make it easy for you: Definitely get the Salmon Benedict as part of your order. House-cured salmon, poached egg, cream cheese, pickled onion, capers, caviar and dill hollandaise all comes piled on an English muffin. Save room for G’s Famous Monkey Bread, a cinnamon-caramel delight with fruit and icing on top.

While you’re at it, splurge on the Brunch Bubbles bottle service featuring your choice of champagne, plus fresh orange and grapefruit juices, cranberry juice and fruit. It’s meant to share with a group. But hey, if you sidle up to on your own, who are we to judge? Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Frittata at Emmaline. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas

Head to casually-elegant Montrose restaurant Emmaline for Instagram-worthy decor (think floor-to-ceiling windows, a wrought iron chandelier, oil paintings and antique mirrors) and stellar brunch items like the mascarpone pancake stack with berry and quince compote, candied pignoli, smoked syrup and whipped butter, and the frittata Americana with pancetta, goat cheese, asparagus and wild mushrooms.

Highlights on the cocktail menu include a Bellini with vodka, peach liqueur, lemon and ginger, and the Truth and Oak. A house take on an Old Fashioned, it's mixed with Italian grappa, sweet vermouth and cherry bark vanilla bitters. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



EXPAND Lucienne at downtown's Hotel Alessandra. Photo courtesy of Hotel Alessandra

Lucienne at Hotel Alessandra, 1070 Dallas

At Lucienne restaurant at downtown's Hotel Alessandra, the delicious modern Mediterranean creations by executive chef Jose Hernandez, formerly of Radio Milano and Etoile, include a luxe lobster omelet with chives, Saint-André Cheese (French triple creme cow's milk cheese) and a side of pommes soufflées (French fried potatoes), and decadent foie gras apple crepes with a cinnamon syrup, quail egg and bacon.

As though that’s enough to grab our attention, the drink list boasts an extensive roster of wine and champagne, with a large selection priced only slightly above retail, and both classic and creative cocktails like the Bardot mixed with gin, luxardo liqueur, creme de violette, lemon juice and luxardo cherry. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m.



EXPAND Croque Madame at Morton’s Grille The Woodlands. Photo courtesy of Morton’s Grille The Woodlands

Morton’s Grille, The Woodlands, 25 Waterway

Morton’s Grille in The Woodlands goes all out at brunch time with dishes from Croque Madame to waffles with fried quail, bacon croutons, whipped butter and bourbon maple syrup.

The chic eatery doesn't hold back on the bubbly. Drink options includes the Mimosa Magnum. An entire magnum of J. Roget Brut arrives at your table with accompanying sides of orange juice, cranberry juice, peach pure?e, raspberry puree, raspberries and strawberries. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



EXPAND Biscuit Burger at FM Kitchen and Bar. Photo by Hannah Olson

FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd

Helmed by chef Ryan Hildebrand, formerly of Triniti, the kitchen at FM Kitchen and Bar, located near Rice Military, cooks up splurge-worthy Texas comfort food including breakfast tacos and breakfast sandwiches like the Biscuit Burger with a beef patty, American cheese, bacon and egg, while the bar serves up nearly 50 beers along with solid cocktails, not least of which is the Farmhouse Tea. Whiskey, lemonade, simple syrup, and iced tea combine for an easy sip. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Vampiro cocktail at Night Heron. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Night Heron, 1601 West Main

Agricole Hospitality, the folks behind Revival Market, Coltivare and Eight Row Flint, presents cozy Montrose eatery, Night Heron. Start your day with midday offerings including black pepper honey biscuits with lemon jam and butter, roasted pepper taquitos rancheros with queso fresco, tomatillo salsa and fried eggs, and a sesame croissant sandwich with ginger pork sausage, scrambled eggs, strawberry jam and watercress.

Pair your fare with the Vampiro, a layered cocktail made with tequila, beets, carrots, grapefruit and lime, or a beer from the curated list of brews created by general manager and certified Cicerone, Julie Rogers. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



French toast at Maison Pucha. Photo courtey of Maison Pucha

Maison Pucha Bistro, 1001 Studewood

Located in the Heights, chic eatery Maison Pucha Bistro offers French cuisine by chef Manuel Pucha, formerly of La Table, Bistro Moderne, Philippe Restaurant and Lounge. Entrees include steak frites and eggs with Akaushi hanger steak and cage-free organic eggs, French toast with house-made vanilla-bourbon custard, berries and Chantilly cream, and quiche du jour. Wake up with the eye-opening Coffee Break. The signature cocktail is made with vodka, coffee-flavored liqueur, espresso and Ecuadorian chocolate. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



EXPAND Avocado toast at Walker Street Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Marriott Marquis Houston’s Walker Street Kitchen

Walker Street Kitchen at Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker

Walker Street Kitchen at the Marriott Marquis downtown is home to boudin corn fritters, chorizo sausage baked eggs, avocado toast, and an acai bowl with bananas, berries, granola, almonds and coconut. Wash it all down with a champagne mimosa, by the glass or carafe, in your choice of four flavors: orange, mango chili, blackberry mint and rosemary grapefruit. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.