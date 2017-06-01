5 New Spots For The Weekend

Korean fried chicken wings at Ohn. Photo courtesy of Ohn Korean Eatery

The weekend is here, and in Houston, that means even more brand new eateries await your busy dining schedule. Once again, the month of May has seen no shortage of restaurant debuts. Here are five spots to put on your to-do list now, from a picnic hub to a new Korean pub.

Chengdu Taste, 9896 Bellaire

The Houston Press first reported that signage for Chengdu Taste was up in the former Banana Leaf space in the H-Mart Shopping Center in early May. Now, the California-based Szechuan restaurant is open with spice-loving fans lining up out the door at this BYOB spot that does not (we repeat: does not) take reservations. Highlights include the boiled fish in spicy broth, dried pepper chicken and mung bean noodle dish Weekend Hours: Daily, 11 a..m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Inside Ohn Korean Photo by Mai Pham

Ohn Korean Eatery, 9630 Clarewood, Suite A-16

This new gastropub from chef Mike Tran (Mein, Night Market Curry & Grill, Tiger Den) is inspired by his travels through Asia with a menu of anju, or Korean bar food in the $8 to $15 rang—- don't miss the cheesy tteokbokki rice cakes and the donkkaseu, a crispy panko-crusted pork cutlet—along with a sweet selection of soju, a distilled rice wine similar to sake, including soju-based cocktails even available by the pitcher. Weekend hours: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. to midnight.

A decent looking burger with a questionable name. Photo courtesy of Balls Out Burger

Balls Out Burger, 1603 N. Durham

Making its official debut on Saturday, June 3, this new eatery and patio-hang spot offers a menu that includes classic hamburgers, cheeseburgers and double stacks sourced from 44 Farms, with buns from Slow Dough. Fries can be ordered in the shoestring, hand-cut and sweet potato variety. Plus, there are Saint Arnold brews, a rotating selection of Texas wines, and milkshakes sourced from Amy's Ice Cream, along with a 4,000-square-foot, dog-friendly patio with yard games and 20 bike racks. Weekend hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pig out on flatbreads at a brand new park. Photo courtesy of The Ivy & James

The Ivy & James, 4400 Bellaire

This a new casual spot from the masterminds behind former Heights gem Zelko's Bistro, now open in Evelyn's Park, a renovated refuge at the former Teas Nursery site. Chef Jamie Zelko turns out a menu spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner with picnic grab n go items, sandwiches, flatbreads, cool desserts including ice cream in a waffle cone and popsicles, local beers, and more. Dine in the cafe for breakfast or lunch or take a picnic out into the park to feast under the oak trees. A weekend chef prix fixe dinner is also planned to launch in June, which will reprise Zelko's famed shrimp and grits and Captain's Chicken. Weekend hours: Daily, 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

FM Kitchen is now open in the Heights. Photo by Troy Fields

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd

Brand new to the Heights, chef Ryan Hildebrand's casual new restaurant and bar officially debuted on Friday, May 19, with loads of comfort food from queso to burgers to fried chicken with beer and cocktails on tap and wines by the glass for $7. It's what summer dining is all about, with kids and dogs welcome, plenty of yard games and outdoor seating, live music slated for the weekends, and great food from a chef who has proved himself to be one of Houston's finest. Weekend hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to midnight.