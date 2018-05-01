Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Chicken Philly at Papa Geno's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Despite Houston being one of the most culturally diverse cities in America, there are a handful of culinary delights that are difficult to create here because of the water. Certain bread products are especially difficult to make with Houston's water, so things like pizza dough and po' boy rolls are often flown in from other parts of the country. Such is the case for the devastatingly light and airy hoagie rolls at Pappa Geno's that hold my favorite sandwich there, the Chicken Philly.

The purveyor of Philly cheesesteaks, something people from that part of the country fight over (but what don't they fight over in Philadelphia?), has its original location (they have four now around town) in a nondescript little strip center location just north of the Heights on Ella Boulevard. If not for the bright orange and blue color scheme, you might miss it.