Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Reuben at Roegels Barbecue

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

I'm not sure what it was. Maybe the sauerkraut. Growing up with a German grandmother who was revered for her cooking, there was always plenty of the pickled cabbage lying around, but I never took to it. George Carlin once described himself as a child as a fussy eater, which he said was a euphemism for big pain in the ass. Clearly, I was a big pain in the ass.

But, I grew up and began to appreciate my eastern Eurpean heritage. Still, I never found the taste for the ruben. I tried a few over the years, but most fell flat. But, everyone kept emailing me about Roegels Barbecue and it was then I encountered what I have to believe is the world's greatest version of the sandwich, and it made me want to start wearing lederhosen under my boots.