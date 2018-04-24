Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Pechuga Torta at La Tapatia

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Much like the Vietnamese bánh mì, the Mexican torta (the common name for a sandwich) is one of Houston's unofficial sandwich ambassadors (greatest job ever!). It doesn't get quite the respect of the other popular Tex-Mex hand food, the taco, but it's close.

The Pechuga Torta (literally translated: breast cake) at La Tapatia (the Richmond location is my fave) is a marinated and grilled chicken breast on soft, toasted talera bread. The oblong, oversized roll, is larger than a hamburger bun (my dining partner said, "Would you like some sandwich with your bread?") but with a similar soft consistency.